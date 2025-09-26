Flagler Sheriff’s Department receives $90,000 grant to improve motorcycle safety initiatives

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has received a $90,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation to enhance motorcycle safety efforts.

This third-year grant funds overtime for the Traffic Enforcement Unit to improve motorcycle safety via enforcement and education, targeting unsafe driving by motorcyclists and other drivers.

“Motorcycle crashes are a serious issue affecting the safety of our community,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We must all work together to ensure safer roads for everyone.”

The grant will support the purchase of more speed measurement devices and public awareness materials. These are aimed at boosting awareness and encouraging compliance with traffic laws, especially during busy events such as Daytona Beach Bike Week and Biketoberfest.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida ranks among the top three states for motorcycle-related fatalities, a statistic influenced by the state’s growing population and popularity with motorcycle enthusiasts.

Since 2020, Flagler County has experienced 413 motorcycle crashes, with 37 resulting in fatalities, highlighting the critical need for enhanced safety measures.

