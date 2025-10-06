Local

Flash flood warning issued in Brevard County

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
flash flood warning (Source: National Weather Service)
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Brevard County until 3 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Titusville, Mims, Titusville Airport, Port Saint John, Sharpes, Lagrange, Bellwood, Turnbull and Aurantia.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read