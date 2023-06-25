Flight canceled? This restaurant will give you a free margarita at MCO

ORLANDO, Fla. — Independence Day is just around the corner, and the Orlando International Airport is about to get busier.

Weather delays, short-staff issues, and cancelations are inevitable and frustrating parts of traveling.

To ease the stress and boost travelers’ serotonin, Bahama Breeze is giving Orlando travelers a refreshing treat for the busy season.

From July 1 to July 8, Bahama Breeze will give away a free margarita if guests show proof of a canceled airline flight.

Guests can redeem their margaritas by showing their server an email from the airline stating that the flight was canceled.

Bahama Breeze’s margarita is one of the signature cocktails, and it features servings of the restaurant’s most popular flavors: classic, dragon fruit, and coconut pineapple.

