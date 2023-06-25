First of its kind: Coffee bar opening in Daytona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A coffee bar is set to open its doors in Daytona Beach’s dining and entertainment center.

Foxtail Coffee Co. is opening its new location in One Daytona, across from Daytona International Speedway.

The coffee chain will offer an expanded menu with a selection of wines and beer featuring nitro-infused cold brew on tap and custom-made hot and iced teas from locally sourced tea blends.

Drinks are not the only things that Foxtail Coffee offers, as they will serve a variety of sandwiches, pastries, and sweet treats.

Jesse Davis, Foxtail Coffee Co. franchisee, said opening this location is meaningful.

“This opportunity is a dream come true as we are a family-owned company, and many members of our family are still in Volusia County,” he said. “Opening a store in the shadows of the Daytona International Speedway means so much to us-- I can remember countless visits in my lifetime to the Daytona Speedway for races with my father.”

The new location will also feature a grab-and-go option for their bottled cold brew, water, cold drinks, and more.

“We are very excited to be a part of such a high-quality brand as Foxtail Coffee Co. while simultaneously partnering with family.” Steve Precourt, Foxtail Coffee Co. franchisee, said. " It’s exactly the comfortable space where we can hang out and get the best craft coffee, including my favorites -- the espresso and pour-overs,”

Foxtail has continued to grow since its first coffee shop in Winter Park in 2016.

The company has over 53 locations in the Sunshine State and one in Georgia.

Roxanne Ribakoff, president of One Daytona, said she is looking forward to this grand opening.

“Foxtail Coffee is rapidly becoming a staple neighborhood coffee shop across Central Florida, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to our lifestyle and entertainment center,” she said.

