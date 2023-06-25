Lake County public school protects wildlife with outdoor habitat

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida public school is helping protect wildlife on its school grounds.

The National Wildlife Federation certified the Lake Pointe Academy’s habitat as part of its Garden for Wildlife program.

Over 5,000 schools nationwide have created wildlife habitats with natural food sources, clean water and cover.

The school’s Environmental Club and the Parent Teacher Student Association help fund the wildlife garden.

Since the garden began two years ago, students have learned about Florida native plants, non-native species, invasive species, and water and soil conservation. Over 95% of the garden is made of Florida native plants.

Students now have the opportunity to experience nature up close, including how the plants attract butterflies and birds.

“As an E-STEM school, we are excited to expand our educational environment to include the garden,” said Assistant Principal Katie Van Beek. “Providing hands-on learning opportunities in an outdoor setting will help our students experience practical applications for the classroom curriculum.”

The school hopes to continue teaching the students about sustainability and science as the garden grows.

