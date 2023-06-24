Fear of flying? Here are 9 tips for anxious flyers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Summer is here!

We are in the time of the year when travelers are getting ready to explore new places or visit loved ones across the country or the ocean.

While being on a plane is an exciting adventure for some people, others may feel anxious to be in the air.

Here we have 9 tips to make your flight more enjoyable:

Make yourself comfortable: Bring a pair of cozy socks, or if you are traveling for more than four hours, a neck pillow or a blanket will help you relax and get some sleep.

Bring a pair of cozy socks, or if you are traveling for more than four hours, a neck pillow or a blanket will help you relax and get some sleep. Avoid caffeinated beverages: Keep yourself hydrated with water or caffeine-free tea. Eat light meals to avoid any constipation or discomfort.

Keep yourself hydrated with water or caffeine-free tea. Eat light meals to avoid any constipation or discomfort. Just breathe: Breathing exercises might help you; use the 4-7-8 breathing technique to help activate your vagus nerve and calm your body. Breathe in through your nose to the count of four, hold your breath to the count of seven, and exhale through your mouth to the count of eight.

Breathing exercises might help you; use the 4-7-8 breathing technique to help activate your vagus nerve and calm your body. Breathe in through your nose to the count of four, hold your breath to the count of seven, and exhale through your mouth to the count of eight. Use relaxation techniques: Apply roll-on essential oils like lavender, sandalwood, and vanilla to your neckline or pulse points.

Apply roll-on essential oils like lavender, sandalwood, and vanilla to your neckline or pulse points. Ring distractions: If you can’t fall asleep on the plane, bring a book or a mandala book with some colors on your carry-on. Crossword puzzles can also help with nerves.

If you can’t fall asleep on the plane, bring a book or a mandala book with some colors on your carry-on. Crossword puzzles can also help with nerves. Let’s use your headphones: Listen to your favorite playlist or pre-download a podcast to get your mind and thoughts somewhere else.

Listen to your favorite playlist or pre-download a podcast to get your mind and thoughts somewhere else. Familiarize yourself with the environment: Listen to the flight attendant’s instructions, read the safety briefing card, and walk through the plane aisle; this will help reinforce the idea of safety and know the crew will help you if needed.

Listen to the flight attendant’s instructions, read the safety briefing card, and walk through the plane aisle; this will help reinforce the idea of safety and know the crew will help you if needed. Talk it out: If you are traveling alone, talk to the flight attendants about your fear of flying, and they’ll have some tips for you, or chat with your seat neighbor; sometimes talking your fears out helps because it makes you realize you are not the only one with those fears.

If you are traveling alone, talk to the flight attendants about your fear of flying, and they’ll have some tips for you, or chat with your seat neighbor; sometimes talking your fears out helps because it makes you realize you are not the only one with those fears. Remember why you are traveling: If you are on a plane, there is a destination. Look forward to your vacation or visiting your loved ones; this will distract you and keep you excited!

