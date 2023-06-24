Here’s what Brightline exec said about local ticket sales

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Standing in front of one of the trains that soon will make the trip between Orlando and Miami regularly, Brightline President Patrick Goddard said on June 21 that thousands of tickets already have been sold for service to and from the new station at Orlando International Airport.

Read: Titanic tourist sub: What is a ‘catastrophic implosion?’

Goddard, speaking at an event to celebrate the completion of the 170-mile extension of Brightline from South Florida to Orlando, declined to cite a specific number of tickets sold so far.

However, he did characterize who has been buying tickets so far — a mix of Central and South Florida residents, domestic tourists and international travelers. Goddard added that although there is plenty of interest from those who want to be aboard any of the first few trips to and from Orlando, Brightline also has seen people booking trips as far out as January.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Video: Brightline completes construction of high-speed rails connecting Orlando to South Florida Brightline is celebrating a major milestone this week. (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group