Flippit Lands at Orlando-Sanford: A Solution for Airport Security Headaches

SANFORD, Fla. — Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB) has become the first Florida location to offer Flippit, a service designed to help travelers avoid the heartbreak of surrendering prohibited items at TSA checkpoints.

Flippit provides a simple and convenient solution: a drop-box system located right before the security line, where passengers can mail their items home. The concept was born from personal experience. Alexander Cacciato, Flippit’s co-founder, recalls the frustration of losing a beloved childhood Swiss Army knife at airport security.

“I lost my childhood Swiss Army knife at security,” Cacciato explained. “I thought, shouldn’t there be a better way for people to keep their stuff?”

From that frustration, Flippit was created. The process is streamlined: travelers place their prohibited items into a provided envelope, scan a QR code, complete a few simple steps on their smartphone, and drop the package into the Flippit box. The service offers a flat rate starting at $29, with options for expedited shipping at an additional cost.

Since launching, Flippit has seen a wide range of items pass through its system. “We get snow globes, power drills, even cast iron pots,” Cacciato said. “It’s amazing what people try to bring through.”

One key aspect of Flippit’s service is the care taken in handling the items. Airport staff carefully repack each item to ensure it arrives at its destination safely. “Our staff will then very carefully wrap that snow globe or whatever other thing that is valuable to you and make sure that it gets home to you safely,” says Lauren Rowe, Director of Communications for Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

Orlando-Sanford is the eighth airport to implement Flippit. The service has quickly gained popularity, offering a less stressful experience for travelers and helping to keep security lines moving smoothly.

“We hope to be in airports across the country, maybe even beyond,” Cacciato said. “It’s something we love.”

