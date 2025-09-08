Flood advisory issued in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A flood advisory is in effect for northern Marion county until 4:30 p.m., and we may have additional advisories like this through sunset tonight.

Slow moving heavy downpours continue to develop along a weak front and a storm system over the eastern Gulf.

This combination will continue to bring periods of heavy 2-4 inches of rainfall through the middle of this week before some drier air returns.

