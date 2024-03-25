Floral art returns to this Orlando museum

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Art in Bloom returns to the Orlando Museum of Art from April 5 through 7.

The art-inspired floral designs will blossom throughout the museum halls for visitors.

Visitors can also participate in several special events such as Tea in Bloom and Pinot, Pallets and Petals.

Read: Chick-fil-A announces changes to its chicken

The museum will also offer daily shows including:

Art in Bloom

Antique Dealers & Pop-Up Shops

Silent Auction

Tables in Bloom

Fashion in Bloom

The event is sponsored by Advent Health for Women and presented by the Council of 101.

Proceedings from the annual springtime fundraiser events will benefit the Orlando Museum of Art’s exhibits and educational program.

Read: City of St. Cloud experiences cyberattack

Events presented by Council of 101, including Art in Bloom, have raised over $14 million since 1965, benefiting the Orlando Museum of Art’s day-to-day operations and educational programs.

“From fresh floral arrangements to inspiring speakers and Family Day activities, Art in Bloom is the perfect event to celebrate spring,” said Lisa Sheppard, President of Council of 101. “We look forward to showcasing all the amazing designs and activities while fundraising to support the Orlando Museum of Art.”

Read: Time running out to claim $1 billion in refunds for tax year 2020, IRS says

Visitors can enjoy floral interpretations inspired by works from the museum’s permanent collection and current exhibits.

The museum said there will also be an array of antiques and vintage collectibles.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Floral art returns to the Orlando Museum of Art The Art in Bloom returns to the Orlando Museum of Art from April 5 through 7. (JulietRomeo)

Click here for more information about the showcase.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group