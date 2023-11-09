Florida Amazon driver details day she was bitten by rattlesnake during delivery

PALM CITY, Fla. — An Amazon driver who was bitten by a rattlesnake nearly two months ago is sharing her story.

Monet Robinson says she was dropping off a package at a home in Palm City when she went to take a picture of it and she felt something like a bee sting.

She later learned it was an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

Robinson called 911 and tried to stay calm.

She ended up in the hospital for nearly three weeks.

She now has an attorney for workers’ comp, but she says she’s just grateful to be alive.

