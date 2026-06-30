Universal Orlando Resort unveils Fourth of July entertainment and fireworks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort over the Fourth of July holiday will find special entertainment, fireworks and themed activities across its theme parks, hotels and CityWalk.

At Universal Epic Universe, the celebration includes live DJs, stilt walkers, roaming performers and a Fourth of July fireworks show over the Cosmos Fountain at 9 p.m., followed by a fountain show at 10 p.m.

Universal Studios Florida will feature additional entertainment throughout the evening, including Street Breakz performances, live DJs, character meet-and-greets and the Universal Mega Movie Parade. Guests can also watch CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular before a brief Fourth of July pyrotechnics display at 10 p.m.

At Universal CityWalk, visitors can enjoy live music, DJs and roaming entertainment throughout the evening.

Several Universal Orlando hotels will also mark the holiday with limited-time food specials, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort will host lawn games, a sunset movie and DJ entertainment, while Universal Aventura Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Universal Endless Summer Resort hotels will offer holiday-themed dining specials.

The Independence Day festivities are included with regular admission where applicable, while hotel activities and dining offerings are available to guests staying at participating Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

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