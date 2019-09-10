Florida attorney accused of having sex with teen who worked at law firm, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County attorney was arrested on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years of age, according to an arrest affidavit.
Andrew John Jones, 40, was arrested after investigators discovered he had sex with a teenage girl who had been working at his law firm, deputies said. The affidavit also said the teen assisted Jones with his judicial campaign.
The affidavit said Jones asked the teen if she was on birth control, to which she replied, “No.” Jones then purchased a Plan B emergency contraceptive pill. The teen took the pill, cleaned out her car, drove to a Shell gas station and threw away the bag, receipt and the Plan B box, the affidavit said.
Deputies said they found the discarded items in the trash at the Shell gas station. Authorities said they saw Jones on surveillance video walking into the CVS wearing a black baseball hat bearing the words, “All Pro Dad” in white letters.
Deputies said they later found the hat in his bedroom. DNA evidence was recovered from a pair of Jones’ jeans, the report said.
Jones was released from jail Tuesday after posting bail.
