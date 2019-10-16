Florida attorney general to visit Oviedo to make youth vaping announcement

OVIEDO, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is scheduled to visit Oviedo on Wednesday to make an announcement regarding youth vaping.
Moody is set to make the announcement at Oviedo High School at 1:15 p.m.
Last month Moody said she is “highly alarmed” about the recent series of vaping-related illnesses across the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a dozen people have died, including one person in Florida, due to vaping-related illness.
A total of 27 Floridians have been hospitalized with vaping-related lung illnesses, according to health officials.
According to the CDC, nearly 40% of vaping-related illnesses have affected people younger than 21.
