Florida auto insurance rates drop 6.5% thanks to legislative reforms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Auto insurance rates in Florida have decreased by an average of 6.5% this year, according to the state Office of Insurance Regulation.

The reduction in rates is attributed to recent insurance tort reforms passed by the Florida legislature, which have made it more difficult to sue insurance companies following a claim.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky stated, “Now we are starting to see relief really hit consumers in a way that is beneficial. We are all working to make ends meet these days, and this is a good sign for Florida’s insurance market going forward.”

The top five auto insurance companies in Florida, which account for 78% of the market, have implemented these rate reductions.

