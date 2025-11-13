Florida becomes first state to adopt “Phoenix Declaration” for schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida schools will be the first in the nation to adopt the Phoenix Declaration, a set of principles developed by the Heritage Foundation, following approval by the State Board of Education today.

The Phoenix Declaration outlines key values intended to guide schools, including parental choice, transparency, academic excellence, and citizenship. These principles aim to reshape educational priorities in Florida’s school system.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, created the Phoenix Declaration to influence educational policy nationwide.

