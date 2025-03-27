Florida bill aims to have more accountability after deadly medical mistakes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Families in Florida may soon have more power to hold medical providers accountable after deadly mistakes.

The House overwhelmingly passed a bill to repeal the state’s so-called “Free Kill” law on Wednesday.

The statute bars a family member from pursuing medical malpractice claims if they are over the age of 25 or unmarried with no dependents.

The Senate is expected to take up the bill next.

If signed into law, the repeal would take effect this July.

