Florida Board of Education revises new assessment grading scale

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, the State Board of Education approved a new grading system for students that will gauge a student’s performance on assessment tests every year.

The new guidelines will set scale scores for each achievement level for the new ELA Reading, Math, ELA Writing, and EOC assessments in Algebra 1 and Geometry to report student achievement levels.

During a meeting, the board said over 400 educators reviewed previous test scores to develop the scoring system. Last year, the state used a provisional scoring system to determine if your child was performing at their grade level.

The new scoring system will place the student in grades 3rd-10th in one of five levels, with one being below average and three at grade level.

“The information is taken to improve and guide instruction. It is not a high-stakes test. The end of the year is the test that would be summative to the grades that matter,” said FDOE Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

Diaz told Eyewitness News the previous scores that were sent home with students from the past tests will be updated. Parents and teachers will be notified of where the student will be on the new cut scale.

“We are setting a more vigorous bar for our students. History has demonstrated that our students rise to the occasion and Florida law,” Diaz said.

The new grades system will affect students who take assessment tests in the spring of 2024.

