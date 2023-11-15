Florida Citrus Sports releases new renderings for $400M Camping World Stadium proposal

ORLANDO, Fla. — New Camping World Stadium renderings show a detailed vision for the $400 million renovation.

The plan includes replacing the upper deck with 18,000 seats and connecting all levels with a 360-degree concourse.

On Tuesday, Orange County Commissioners discussed reallocating Tourism Development Tax money that typically goes to the marketing group “Visit Florida.”

Florida Citrus Sports wants the money to go to the proposal.

Last month, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer recommended the project for some of the TDT funds.

“I think completing the campus not only will be competitive in sports entertainment, I think it’d be really competitive for what happens in the next iteration of the West downtown neighborhoods,” said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports.

In its initial presentation to commissioners, Florida Citrus Sports suggested adding an open-air canopy over the stadium, but it did not include it in the plan.

