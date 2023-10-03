Orange County to discuss how to spend $900M in tourism tax dollars

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners plan to meet Tuesday to discuss how to spend $900 million in tourism tax money.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings sent a memo last week with new recommendations for that money.

In the letter he sent to county commissioners, he had recommendations for seven different projects he thinks should get the funding.

Watch: Lake Minneola student killed in bus crash remembered at football game

Demings letter gave an updated proposal to the University of Central Florida for $10 million a year over the next nine years.

He says this funding will go towards the school’s sports facility.

Most of his proposals listed in the letter are unchanged from the original conversations.

Read: For 4th time ever, POWERBALL jackpot grows to more than $1 billion

He lists $400 million should still go towards Florida Citrus Sports to update the upper terrace deck and field house at Camping World Stadium.

He also recommended no more than $256 million should still go to projects for the Amway Center.

Watch: The need for food assistance is on the rise in Central Florida

He also states funding to be distributed to an Orange County Convention Center project, arts and cultural affairs, and an application review committee.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group