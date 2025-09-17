Florida college to build statue of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

SARASOTA, Fla. — Slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be honored with a statue at New College of Florida.

The public liberal arts college announced it will commission the statue to be placed on campus. The exact location and date will be announced within the next few months.

“Since its founding in 1960, New College has stood as a place where the free exchange of ideas is not only protected but celebrated,” said New College Board of Trustees Chair Debra Jenks. “This statue will serve as a reminder of that history and our responsibility to carry it forward. Public discourse is not optional in a free society — it is essential.”

Kirk, who was also the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was fatally shot at a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He was 31 years old.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder, as well as weapon and obstruction charges.

The statue announcement comes as New College prepares to launch its 2025–2026 Socratic Stage series. The college describes this as a “platform for academic freedom, public discourse and debate.” The series will begin on Sept. 23 in the Mildred Sainer Pavilion.

