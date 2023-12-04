Florida college football player’s cell phone helps to deflect bullet during drive-by shooting

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Martin County, north of West Palm Beach, are looking for whoever opened fire from a car and shot a college football player.

He’s expected to recover, but investigators say things could have been much worse if it was not for the victim’s cell phone.

Deputies said the victim was leaving a convenience store just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday and was on his way to his home when shots were fired.

The victim was on his phone during the shooting.

Deputies say one of the first rounds went through the victim’s index finger and then to the cell phone he was holding.

People at the convenience store were surprised to hear what happened.

Investigators said the victim is a 20-year-old college football player.

