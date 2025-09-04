Florida Congressman Cory Mills faces potential censure over alleged misconduct

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida congressman is at the center of a growing legal and political controversy involving allegations of misconduct and a potential official reprimand in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, Representative Yvette Clarke (D-NY) introduced a motion to censure Representative Cory Mills (R-FL), citing behavior that she says brings “discredit upon the House of Representatives.” “I rise to give notice of my intention to raise questions about the privileges of the House,” Clarke said on the House floor.

A censure is a formal reprimand that can be issued by either chamber of Congress or both. While it carries no legal consequences, it is considered a serious form of public condemnation for elected officials.

Clarke’s motion references a series of allegations against Mills, including a reported incident of domestic violence and an ongoing legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, the current Miss United States.

Langston is seeking a restraining order against Mills. Court records show both parties are expected to appear before a judge this Friday. “Representative Cory Mills has on several occasions conducted himself in a manner that reflects discredit upon the House of Representatives,” Clarke added.

The incident cited by Clarke occurred earlier this year in Washington, D.C. According to a police report, officers responded to an assault call on the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue SW. “Officers were called to the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue Southwest around 1:15 p.m. for the report of an assault,” Clarke said during her remarks.

Mills has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the allegations.

Whether the motion will move forward remains uncertain. Because the House is currently controlled by a Republican majority, it’s unlikely the censure will be brought to a vote without further action.

However, Clarke has the option to introduce the measure as a “privileged motion,” which would require the House to act within 48 hours.

Rep. Clarke sent us the following statement:

“The United States Congress should strive to represent the best this nation has to offer. Given the depth, severity, and disturbing nature of the many allegations against Congressman Cory Mills, it is overwhelmingly clear that he falls far short of that aspiration. While Congressional Republicans and the Trump Administration continue their desperate efforts to criminalize members of our party for conducting Congressional oversight just to run cover for the criminals in their own, and while the Trump corrupted courts continue their refusal to ensure Mr. Mills is responsible for his misconduct, my Democratic colleagues and I will not stand by and pretend his character is worthy of the Congress. His victims deserve justice, and his constituents deserve better. As we evaluate the best possible path towards advancing our censure on the House Floor and holding Mr. Mills accountable for his documented history of abuse, impropriety, and behavior that is unbecoming of a Member of Congress, we will keep all legislative and parliamentary options on the table. We will never surrender our moral clarity for any abuser’s convenience.”

WFTV has reached out to Representative Mills for comment. We will update this story as soon as we receive a response.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group