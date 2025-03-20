Florida convenience store manager accused of taking lottery books to cash prize

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A woman in Seminole County was arrested this week over lottery-related allegations stemming from 2023.

The Florida Department of the Lottery filed a complaint against Candace Dingman, 34. She now faces a charge of filing a false lottery claim.

The department alleges Dingman used her position as manager of a Circle K in Fruitland Park to steal 30 lottery books.

The allegations start in February 2023, when investigators say Dingman activated 11 lottery ticket books. Investigators say she claimed a $1,000 winning ticket from those books a few days later.

The missing lottery books caught the attention of Circle K’s corporate office, which sent a note in July 2023 to inform the lottery department of a charge of nearly $36,000, including the 30 missing books.

The criminal complaint states Dingman admitted removing the books between February and August 2023, resulting in an arrest warrant.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group