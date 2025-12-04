Florida could pick a new official state bird

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lawmakers in Tallahassee are considering a bill that could change Florida’s state bird from the Mockingbird to the Flamingo.

The bill, which was heard by a legislative subcommittee on Wednesday, proposes designating the Flamingo as the official state bird of Florida.

The proposal also includes naming the Scrub-Jay as Florida’s official songbird.

The bill’s next step is a debate in the State Affairs Committee, where lawmakers will further discuss its implications and potential impact.

