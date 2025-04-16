Florida cruise lines plan for larger ships, luxury residential offerings

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Florida cruise industry is showing signs of long-term growth and diversification, with major announcements this month from Carnival Corp. & plc (NYSE: CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), and newcomer Crescent Seas.

Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE: CCL) announced April 7 that its fourth Excel-class ship, Carnival Festivale, will debut in 2027 from Port Canaveral. The fifth ship in the class, Carnival Tropicale, will follow in 2028, with its homeport yet to be determined. Both ships will feature new entertainment zones and expanded accommodations for families, including 1,000 interconnecting rooms.

Looking further ahead, Carnival said its upcoming Project Ace ships will be the largest in the Carnival Corp. fleet, each with capacity for nearly 8,000 guests. The three-ship series is scheduled for delivery in 2029, 2031 and 2033.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group