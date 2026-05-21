Florida Department of Transportation to realign I-4 traffic, expect minor delays

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is scheduled to shift eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4) traffic to a new alignment near the World Drive interchange in Osceola County.

This overnight construction will occur from 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday until 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, moving motorists onto newly constructed pavement.

Drivers may experience minor delays while crews switch traffic to the new alignment.

The Florida Department of Transportation advises motorists to maintain a safe speed and remain alert while navigating the new traffic pattern.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Click here for additional planned closures and traffic shifts.

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