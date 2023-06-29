Florida first responders prepare for worst-case scenarios during ‘Operation Overamped’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — First responders from all over Central Florida and the state said they are now better prepared to respond to a full-scale critical incident.

More than 560 people participated in Wednesday night’s drill, called “Operation Overamped.”

The test at the Central Florida Fairgrounds included everything from simulated gunfire and mock mass casualties.

There were eight law enforcement agencies, 10 fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal agencies that participated in the training.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said it is not a matter of if, but when the first responders will face a major incident, and they need to be prepared.

