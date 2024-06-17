Florida gas prices drop to 4-month low

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA says Florida’s gas prices are at their lowest in four months.

The auto club says prices have fallen for three consecutive weeks.

It credits falling crude oil and gasoline futures prices.

Watch: Area of disturbance in Atlantic could develop as it moves towards Florida this week

However, the plunge at the pump could stall if oil prices regain strength.

As of Monday morning, the average price per gallon in Florida is $3.24.

Read: Southwest flight plunges to within 400 feet of ocean; FAA investigating

In Central Florida, the cheapest average is in Lake County, at $3.20 per gallon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group