Looking back at exclusive interview with Stephan Sterns, Madeline Soto’s mother

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On Feb. 27, 2024, WFTV sat down with both Jennifer Soto and her then-boyfriend Stephan Sterns to talk about the disappearance of 13-year-old Madeline Soto. Shortly after that interview, Sterns was arrested.

On Monday, Sterns pleaded guilty to sex crimes against Madeline and no contest to her murder. That plea happened the day before the sex crimes trial was to begin.

As WFTV learns more about the plea details, we are looking back at that exclusive interview before Madeline‘s body was found and Sterns was accused of killing her.

