Florida Highway Patrol cracks down on street takeovers during holiday week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers kept busy during the holiday weekend, trying to stop street takeovers and those promoting them online.

It was a fireworks celebration that went too far. FHP troopers arrested 20-year-old Roderick Baez for doing stunts during a street takeover in Paramore on Friday night. Residents say the takeovers get noisy. Orlando resident Mercedes Dee says, “It pi---- me off because I work at 5 in the morning. I got a kid. Wakes him up too.” FHP Trooper Tara Crescenzi told us, “We’re not sure if they’re doing it for the likes or the views, but either way, it is dangerous behavior.”

“I thought it was gunshots because it was so loud. I knew it was going to be really bad, so I got into my car and took off.”

A woman who asked not to say her name is glad troopers are cracking down. “Craziness, that’s just ridiculous. It’s incredibly dangerous. It could have set houses on fire. Could have hit pedestrians.”

And as troopers stop the illegal street takeovers, they’re also looking for those trying to make a profit at the events. 33-year-old Anthony Colon is accused of unlawfully selling alcohol without a license, outside a liquor store on Oakridge Road. When we went inside, the owner told us he wasn’t aware of any events outside his property.

Trooper Tara Crescenzi says, “You cannot be selling liquor illegally. You cannot be transporting it for these types of events.” Colon messaged us saying his events are legal and to talk to his lawyer. However, when we asked who his attorney was, and to show us his permit, he didn’t respond.

Crescenzi says, “Do not be doing street takeovers.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group