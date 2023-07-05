Florida Highway Patrol working a hit and run in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said they are working a hit and run with injuries in Orange County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Ocoee Apopka Road and Demastus Lane.

Troopers on the scene have blocked all lanes on Ocoee Apopka Road.

WFTV has requested additional details from FHP. Stay with WFTV Channel 9 and WFTV.com for updates.

