Florida law preventing abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy goes into effect

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida law that prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy takes effect Wednesday.

It comes after the Florida Supreme Court ruled last month that a privacy clause in the state’s constitution does not protect abortion rights.

Critics of the law maintain that the six-week restriction amounts to a virtual ban on abortions.

Supporters of the six-week ban are touting millions of dollars included in the law, earmarked for pro-life pregnancy resource centers to help pregnant women.

Abortion is expected to be one of the biggest issues in this year’s elections.

A proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot will seek to ensure abortion rights in Florida.

