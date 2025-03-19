Florida lawmakers consider bill that would stop fluoride from being added to water supplies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are looking over a bill that would prevent local governments from adding fluoride to their water supplies.

The issue of adding fluoride to drinking water has been a highly debated topic recently in Central Florida.

Some say it negatively impacts the health of children, while others say it helps prevent cavities.

The House bill does not specifically mention fluoride, it only says it would prevent the “use of any additive included primarily for health-related purposes.”

The bill needs approval from three more panels before it can go to the full House.

