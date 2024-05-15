Florida license plate will honor K9s for National Police Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida-based nonprofit is honoring National Police Week with a pre-ordered license plate.

K9s United is supporting crimefighters by offering Florida drivers the specialty license plate to order during National Police Week, which runs from May 12 through May 19.

The deadline is until Oct. 15.

Florida drivers don’t have to wait until their tags are due for renewal.

Read: Cocoa Police Department’s K9 Draco receives new body armor

Twenty-five dollars from each plate sold will benefit K9s United, including equipment and training.

Drivers will receive a voucher and be notified when their license plate is ready for pickup.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group