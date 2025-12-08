Florida lottery announces four new scratch-off games for December

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery has launched four new Scratch-Off games this December, offering players over $281 million in total cash prizes.

The new lineup features tickets costing from $2 to $10, offering a range of options for players looking for excitement and the chance to win big.

Among the new games is DOUBLE DIAMOND CASHWORD, a $10 ticket with a top prize of $2 million. It features three play areas and special diamond icons that double prizes, with overall odds of 1 in 3.24.

LOTERIA™ comes back with a lively new version priced at $3, featuring a top prize of $150,000 and Fast Cash spots for instant wins. The overall odds are 1 in 3.98.

BONUS BOX BINGO, a $3 game, offers players the chance to win up to $150,000, with overall odds of 1 in 4.17.

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026! A $2 ticket offers players the chance to win up to 11 times per ticket, with a top prize of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 4.36.

