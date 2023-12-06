Florida Lottery announces new holiday-themed scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just in time for the holidays and the new year, Florida Lottery recently announced the roll out four new scratch-off games.

$2,000,000 100X Cashword, Emerald Mine 9X, Bingo Night and 2024 range in price from $2 to $10.

Lottery officials said combined, the games offer more than 23 million winning tickets that add up to more than $368 million in cash prizes.

The games:

$2,000,000 100X Cashword - Scratch, match, and build your crossword in this word-themed game. The top prize is $2 million.

Ticket cost: $10

Overall odds of winning: 1-in-3.37

Emerald Mine 9X - Will you unearth your fortune? Lottery officials said this scratch off game boasts 10 top prizes of $500,000 and players can win up to 16 times per ticket.

Ticket cost: $5

Overall odds of winning: 1-in-4

Bingo Night - Find a moneybag symbol on your card and triple your winnings. This game’s top prize is $150,000.

Ticket cost: $3

Overall odds of winning: 1-in-4.21

2024 - Your new year could start off with riches to the tune of $50,000.

Ticket cost: $2

Overall odds of winning:1-in-4.37

Florida Lottery new scratch-off games Florida Lottery recently unveiled four new games. (Florida Lottery)

