Florida Lottery announces new holiday-themed scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just in time for the holidays and the new year, Florida Lottery recently announced the roll out four new scratch-off games.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
$2,000,000 100X Cashword, Emerald Mine 9X, Bingo Night and 2024 range in price from $2 to $10.
Lottery officials said combined, the games offer more than 23 million winning tickets that add up to more than $368 million in cash prizes.
READ: Rare 1914 Babe Ruth rookie card fetches $7.2 million at auction
The games:
$2,000,000 100X Cashword - Scratch, match, and build your crossword in this word-themed game. The top prize is $2 million.
- Ticket cost: $10
- Overall odds of winning: 1-in-3.37
Emerald Mine 9X - Will you unearth your fortune? Lottery officials said this scratch off game boasts 10 top prizes of $500,000 and players can win up to 16 times per ticket.
- Ticket cost: $5
- Overall odds of winning: 1-in-4
READ: Unclaimed $44 million lotto ticket sold in Central Florida set to expire
Bingo Night - Find a moneybag symbol on your card and triple your winnings. This game’s top prize is $150,000.
- Ticket cost: $3
- Overall odds of winning: 1-in-4.21
2024 - Your new year could start off with riches to the tune of $50,000.
- Ticket cost: $2
- Overall odds of winning:1-in-4.37
READ: Woman scratches off $25M lottery winner, hides ticket, goes on vacation
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group