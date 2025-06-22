ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery warns players about a surge in scam phone calls falsely claiming lottery winnings and requesting upfront fees or personal information.

Scammers are contacting individuals, claiming they have won large lottery prizes, and then asking for payments for ‘taxes’ or sensitive personal information. Players are advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious communications to the authorities.

The Florida Lottery has emphasized that it will never inform players of a prize via phone call, social media, or text message, nor will it request money to claim a prize.

“These scams are not only deceitful – they’re dangerous,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.

The Lottery urges anyone receiving a suspicious call, email, or message to hang up immediately and not provide personal or financial information.

Davis continues, “We want to remind our players that the Florida Lottery does not charge fees to claim prizes, and you should never provide your Social Security number, bank details, or make any form of payment in response to a call or message claiming you’ve won.”

They stress that the Florida Lottery will never call and ask for personal information. Lottery winnings can only be claimed in person at Lottery offices or by mail, provided the player has a valid winning ticket.

For more information on scams and how to protect yourself, visit the Florida Lottery’s Security Center. It is important to report all scams to the Florida Lottery’s Division of Security at (850) 487-7730.

