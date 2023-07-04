The Florida Mall in Orlando announces wave of newcomers to open later this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Florida’s largest retail center has announced a wave of new additions.

The Florida Mall, which ranks No. 1 among shopping centers in metro Orlando by total rentable building area, announced five newcomers this week — all of which are scheduled to open before the end of 2023.

The announcement comes roughly six months after The Florida Mall announced seven newcomers in January, including Earthbound Trading Co, Juan Valdez Cafe and Cotton On Kids.

