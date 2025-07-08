Florida man allegedly fires flare gun at deputy, removes pants, throws money at him

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An unusual confrontation between a Marion County deputy and a man walking in the street resulted in aggression and jail time.

The deputy said he responded to a man walking down Highway 19 shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday. That’s when he said Jacob Caldwell, 44, fired a flare gun directly at the patrol car.

The deputy said Caldwell then removed his pants and threw money at him.

The body camera video shows the deputy using a stun gun on Caldwell twice, but he kept pulling out the gun’s probes.

Caldwell was eventually subdued and arrested. Deputies say he later admitted to firing the flare gun.

The deputy was not hurt.

Caldwell faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, and firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft.

