Florida man faces charges after allegedly threatening to assassinate the president

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Prosecutors are moving forward with the case against a Cape Coral man accused of threatening to assassinate the President.

The U.S. Attorney announced that Christopher Davies has appeared in Federal court on one count of making threats against the President.

If convicted, Davies faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

Prosecutors claim that Davies wrote and mailed a letter to the Charlotte Correctional Institute, which included a detailed threat against the President’s life.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the letter before Davies was charged.

