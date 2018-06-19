  • Florida man rescues gator from 10 foot python in Florida Everglades

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    A Florida man had the daring task of rescuing a small alligator from the grips of a nearly 10-foot-long Burmese python in the Florida Everglades.

    Jack Hubbard, of Lakeland, posted the rescue video on his Facebook page. 

    Mike Kimmel, who runs Martin County Trapping and Removals and Martin County Wildlife Rescue, and is a contractor for South Florida’s Python Elimination Program, spotted the python choking the alligator Saturday morning.

    Hubbard admitted in the video that he’s scared of snakes.

    “You know I’m afraid of snakes, right?” he said.

    Last month, Eyewitness News reported that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Everglades National Park were expanding efforts to remove Burmese pythons from the park.

