Florida offers disaster support to Maryland after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

New drone video shows an up-close look at the damage after a container ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge, knocking most of it down.

Officials have suspended the search for six people who are unaccounted for.

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now offering the state of Maryland his support.

DeSantis is directing the Florida Division of Emergency Management to offer assistance to the state of Maryland, if needed, following the collapse.

“The state of Florida stands willing to help, and our prayers are with the victims and first responders,” DeSantis said.

Channel 9 spoke with local officials who said they don’t believe any of the six people reported missing, believed to be construction workers, will not be found alive.

This is due to the length of time they have been missing and the cold-water conditions at the bridge collapse scene.

Maryland officials said a container ship lost power and crashed into the bridge around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

ABC News obtained records showing the ship was inspected in June, and issues were found with propulsion and auxiliary machinery concerning gauges and thermometers.

