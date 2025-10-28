WATCH: Florida officer hailed as hero after saving family of 4 during house fire

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida police officer is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a family from a burning home in Riviera Beach.

The dramatic rescue was captured on body camera footage, showing Officer Andrew Hinds responding swiftly to the scene after noticing flames.

Officer Hinds remarked on the incident, saying he was just in the right place at the right time.

The fire started when a truck parked in front of the home caught fire, prompting the emergency response.

Fortunately, the family of four managed to escape the blaze unharmed, thanks to the quick actions of Officer Hinds.

