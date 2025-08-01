Florida officers hailed as heroes after saving woman from sinking car in canal

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Four officers in South Florida are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a woman from a sinking car.

The dramatic rescue unfolded when officers jumped into a canal to save a driver whose car had crashed.

The vehicle was rapidly sinking as first responders arrived.

The officers swam through dark water and broke into the car to pull the woman to safety.

Neighbors have praised the officers, calling them true lifesavers.

The woman is now recovering from the incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group