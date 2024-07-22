Florida officials call for more transparency from the Secret Service

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers demand more answers from the Secret Service during a stop in Kissimmee Monday morning.

After a news conference announcing his run for reelection, U.S. Senator Rick Scott addressed the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump.

Scott said, “I think the Secret Service owes us a lot of information. I think they’ve done a horrible job with putting out information.”

At the same time, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers grilled her about the incident and the handling of security at the campaign rally last week.

Scott said he wants transparency “There’s so much hidden innuendo going on. We need to know what happened. Someone needs to be held accountable. We are not going to let it happen again.”

U.S. Congressman Cory Mills was also in attendance to support Scott’s reelection bid.

“We need answers here. We need action. We need accountability for what occurred.” Mills said.

The suspected sniper narrowly missed what law enforcement said was supposed to be a fatal shot, grazing Trump’s ear.

A former Army sniper himself, Mills said the Secret Service allowed “a massive security breach.”

“We should be getting daily briefings. We need to be able to ensure with confidence, was this incompetence, was their dereliction of duty or was there intent behind all of this.” Mills said.

