Florida to pay $725,000 in ‘Stop WOKE’ case

Florida has agreed to pay $725,000 in legal fees and costs for businesses that successfully challenged part of a 2022 law that Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

A court filing Nov. 19 said the state and the plaintiffs reached a settlement Nov. 4 on attorney fees and other legal costs. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker quickly issued an order Nov. 19 directing the parties to comply with the settlement.

The filings came after attorneys for the businesses filed a motion Sept. 27 seeking $749,642 in fees and $41,144 in additional costs related to the lengthy legal battle.

