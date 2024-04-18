Florida police search for woman who toppled menorah outside of synagogue

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. — Police in a suburb of Miami are looking for a woman who toppled a wooden menorah outside of a synagogue.

She was caught on video outside of the King David Chabad over the weekend.

The woman is seen walking over to the menorah and attempting to push it over with one hand.

She then drops her bag and uses both hands to push it off the sidewalk and topples it to the ground.

“Obviously, it’s a disturbing image,” said Sgt. Brian Schnell with the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department. “It’s something that garners immediate response, immediate attention because it’s obviously not something that is going to be tolerated anywhere in this country.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Florida is ranked third in the nation for anti-Semitic incidents, with 463 reported in 2023.

