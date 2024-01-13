Florida House Takes Up Anti-Semitism, Custody Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House on Wednesday is scheduled to take up 17 bills during a floor session, including measures dealing with anti-Semitism and trying to ensure safety in certain child-custody situations.

One of the bills (HB 187), filed by Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie, would put a definition of anti-Semitism in state law and provide examples.

Another bill (HB 385), filed by Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, and Rep. Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach, would allow courts to require that parents who share custody of children use “safe exchange” locations at county sheriff’s offices.

The bill is named the “Cassie Carli law,” after a mother who in 2022 disappeared — and was later found dead — after meeting with the father of her child in Northwest Florida to make what is known as a timeshare exchange.

Another example of a bill scheduled to be heard is a proposal (HB 461), filed by Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, that would allow women who have recently given birth to be excused from jury duty if requested.

