Sen. Rick Scott vows to ‘stand up against’ rise of anti-Semitism in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sen. Rick Scott was in Orlando on Tuesday to condemn a rise in anti-Semitism throughout Florida.

Scott spoke with Jewish community leaders and students at the Chabad Jewish Student Center at the University of Central Florida Tuesday morning.

The senator addressed the problem and said this should be one of the top priorities in the U.S.

Scott asked people at the gathering to point out anti-Semitism when they see it and urge the state legislature to continue funding Jewish state schools.

“Whether your Jewish or not Jewish, we have to say anti-Semitism is bad,” Scott said. “We have to stand up against it. We have to say ‘we’re not going to allow it,’”

The senator said he doesn’t understand how someone could hate a religious group, and he is disgusted by holocaust deniers.

Scott said he believes people are uninformed about Israel and need to know the facts.

